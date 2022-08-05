Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Housing group Gentoo has announced its plans to move employees to the Plater Way venue.

This follows the relocation from its Athenaeum offices on the corner of Athenaeum Street and Fawcett Street, and its Havelock offices which are on the junction of Hylton Road and Holborn Road in Pennywell.

The group’s smart new City Hall office is located on the former Vaux site in the city centre, less than two miles away from the Havelock office and a short walk from the Athenaeum office.

Gentoo are moving in soon.

The move is set to begin on Friday, August 12, with the City Hall office open on Monday, August 22. The company said it will provide the same tenancy services as the previous two sites.

Bosses said the City Hall office will have a Gentoo reception area with internet access for all general housing enquiries, interview rooms for tenants to speak privately with neighbourhood co-ordinators, a repairs freephone and weekly advertising of available properties to rent.

While the move is taking place, Gentoo staff will be working from different locations. The organisation says service to tenants will not be disrupted.

The company said enants will still be able to contact their neighbourhood co-ordinator to speak with them over the phone, arrange home visits or appointments in another Gentoo office.

The housing association will be operating from City Hall from August 22.

The move to City Hall will place Gentoo beside the city’s key public sector partners including Sunderland City Council, Sunderland College, DWP Job Centre and DWP Medical Assessment Centre.

The group says working under the same roof will strengthen their relationship with these partners, “resulting in an even better service for tenants and residents of Sunderland”.

Chief executive officer at Gentoo, Nigel Wilson, said: “Gentoo is committed to support people to maintain successful tenancies and to provide services that are efficient and value for money.

“The decision to move our offices to City Hall will further strengthen Gentoo’s dedication to Sunderland and we look forward to welcoming tenants into this landmark building soon.”