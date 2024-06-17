Viv Watts of Hope 4 Kidz with David Uche-Mark, eight, and and Lucy Hackett, nine, and volunteers who created the Pennywell Community Centre garden.

Hundreds of volunteers saw their hard work rewarded with the opening of a ‘green oasis’ in Sunderland.

A community garden – created by children, charities and local businesses – has been officially opened to the public at Pennywell Community Centre

Created to commemorate the coronation of King Charles last year, volunteers of all ages have spent the past year planting flowers, vegetables and herbs to create the garden.

The Coronation Garden was the brainchild of Sunderland charity Hope 4 Kidz.

Along with a rose garden featuring the King Charles III and Queen Elizabeth II varieties, there is a blue rose – the colour of the Hope 4 Kidz logo – and a yellow rose for Amber’s Legacy, a charity founded in memory of Wearside woman Amber Rose Cliff to raise awareness of cervical cancer.

A large fruit and vegetable patch has been planted with potatoes, rhubarb, onions, strawberries and giant pumpkins to be ready for Halloween and there is a sensory garden planted with herbs and fragrant botanicals.

Hope 4 Kidz chief executive, Viv Watts, says her hope is that the garden will be a practical – as well as scenic - resource for the community.

She said: “The floral planting and the sensory garden are so restful, they really are a joy to sit in.

“Hopefully the vegetables will support a lot of children and their families from the community who are on low incomes to receive low cost or free meals during the school holidays and the winter.”

The garden has been supported by a number of organisations including the National Lottery Community Fund, Morrisons Foundation, Sunderland City Council, DPS Northeast Ltd and Sunderland Home Grown.

Among those who have helped create it are volunteers from Pennywell Community Centre, Springboard, St Pauls CE Primary School, Academy 360, Christ College and Clean and Green.

Bill Leach, manager of the Pennywell Community Centre, said: “Hope is what everyone needed at Pennywell Community Centre and they have gratefully received it from the Coronation Garden.