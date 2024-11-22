Gaping hole opens up after the collapse of a section of Seaham promenade

Specialist engineers have been called in after a large hole opened up following the collapse of a section of Seaham promenade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the promenade at Seaham came away overnight on Wednesday (November 20) and the footpath has been partially closed in the “interests of public safety”.

The large hole which opened up on Seaham promenade. | Durham County Council

In a social media, post today (November 22) a spokesperson for Durham County Council said: “Beginning next week a specialist contractor will begin work to repair the damaged area of the Seaham Promenade and this will initially involve removing the remaining unstable deck slabs allowing safe access to inspect the base of the sea wall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A closer view of the large hole which opened up on Seaham promenade. | Durham County Council

“The southern section of the promenade between the steps to North Road and Featherbed rocks will remain closed for the duration of the works.

“Initial assessment and inspection of the wider promenade has indicated that this is very localised damage affecting only areas within the closure.

“The rest of the promenade and all pedestrian access points will remain open, however the public should be aware of heavy plant and machinery travelling along the promenade for short periods during the day.”