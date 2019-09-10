Galleries shopping centre shows support on World Suicide Prevention Day
A North East suicide prevention charity, founded by the family of a man who took his own life, is being given a helping hand by Galleries shopping centre.
The Washington-based centre is going the extra mile to show their support for an award-winning campaign ran by suicide prevention charity If U Care Share Foundation. The ‘Inside Out’ campaign takes place every year to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.
This year marks the fifth anniversary of Inside Out, as the Foundation asks supporters to turn their clothes inside out and post images on social media using the hashtag #AskMeWhy and #InsideOut.
The Galleries have held a number of activities, including placing four mannequins around the centre to represent the four people that take their own lives in the North East each week.
There is also a giant Inside Out t-shirt on display for shoppers to offer up a positive message to help others who might be feeling down and a pillar has been branded with information about IFUCS and how people can get help if needed and also donate.
The centre have also confirmed that they will be donating funds from its community charity fund.
If U Care Share Foundation was set up in 2005 after 19-year-old Daniel O’Hare from Great Lumley, near Chester-le-Street, took his own life.
His devastated family, including his brother Matthew Smith, founded the Foundation, which aims to prevent suicides, intervene, and provide support for those affected by it.
Matthew said: “We know suicide literally can turn someone’s life Inside Out, therefore, that is why we want to bring the conversation from the Inside Out.
“We know the power of having timely and appropriate support and it starts with a conversation. We would love to have the support of people from every walk of life to make this year the biggest Inside Out campaign yet.
“As a Foundation, we have been extremely grateful for the support we have received from The Galleries over the time we have ran the Inside Out campaign and we would encourage everyone within the centre to once again wear an item of clothing inside, start a conversation and spread our message.”