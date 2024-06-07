Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Three hard years, a lot of battles... but when you do something you love’

The victorious Foundation of Light side after their triumph in Derby.

The Foundation of Light men's futsal team lifted the National Plate after defeating Portsmouth & Southsea 9-4 in the final. The game was screened live on TNT.

Futsal is a game similar to five-a-side, but played on a hard court with markings instead of walls, with the emphasis on skill and technique.

The National Futsal League Division 3 final was played in Derby, with opponents Portsmouth & Southsea later describing the winners as "a tough Sunderland side".

The Foundation of Light team was founded three years ago as an exit route for its futsal scholarship programme.

The team began with a group of 16 year-olds, but has since expanded with older players from outside the scholarship programme. However, six of the nine players to feature in the final came through the scholarship.

The players fund all of their efforts themselves.

The team posted a message on social media which said: "Three hard years, a lot of battles and struggles on court and behind the scenes, but when you do something you love, it’s worth it to see the end product.

"Here’s to more support to get us where we dream to be."