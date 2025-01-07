Funeral held for 7-year-old Archie who tragically died following an explosion

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jan 2025, 15:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The funeral has today (January 7) been held for seven-year-old Archie York who tragically died in an explosion in Newcastle in October (2024).

Archie’s loved ones gathered at West Road Crematorium to remember the popular youngster who had a ‘heart of gold’.

Archie York who tragically died after an explosion.Archie York who tragically died after an explosion.
Archie York who tragically died after an explosion. | Northumbria Police

His family have revealed that Archie wanted to be a police officer when he grew up – sharing a picture of him wearing a uniform.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a show of respect, officers from the Northumbria Police Mounted Section attended the funeral.

Archie’s devastated parents Katherine and Robbie continue to be supported by specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police, and have released a statement.

Katherine and Robbie said: “As a family, we remain absolutely devastated by the loss of our Archie.

“Our cheeky son had a heart of gold, and being in a world without him is a nightmare we can never wake from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Everyone loved Archie, and we would like to thank the whole community for their ongoing support.”

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at court.

We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened and we would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.

Related topics:Police officerCommunity

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice