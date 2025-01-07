Funeral held for 7-year-old Archie who tragically died following an explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funeral has today (January 7) been held for seven-year-old Archie York who tragically died in an explosion in Newcastle in October (2024).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie’s loved ones gathered at West Road Crematorium to remember the popular youngster who had a ‘heart of gold’.

Archie York who tragically died after an explosion. | Northumbria Police

His family have revealed that Archie wanted to be a police officer when he grew up – sharing a picture of him wearing a uniform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a show of respect, officers from the Northumbria Police Mounted Section attended the funeral.

Archie’s devastated parents Katherine and Robbie continue to be supported by specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police, and have released a statement.

Katherine and Robbie said: “As a family, we remain absolutely devastated by the loss of our Archie.

“Our cheeky son had a heart of gold, and being in a world without him is a nightmare we can never wake from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone loved Archie, and we would like to thank the whole community for their ongoing support.”

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at court.

We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened and we would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.