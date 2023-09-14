Watch more videos on Shots!

"We have felt the love for Faye pouring from the whole city and we do not feel so alone in our grief," say the family of a talented 21-year-old singer whose talent and fight for life touched the hearts of Wearside and beyond.

The late Faye Fantarrow

Last month, Faye's family, including mum and dad Pamela and Terry and sister Abi, announced that the young musician from East Herrington had died from a glioma brain tumour, a condition that was thought to be a rare side effect of treatment she received for leukaemia in her younger years.

Tributes have flooded in for the singer / songwriter, from across the music and Sunderland community including from her mentor and Eurythmics star Dave Stewart who said "Faye was a joy to be around full of fun, laughter and sharp as a razor - a true artist in every sense."

He added: "She is one of the true greats, a northern girl on fire with her lyrics and melodies. I loved her deeply”

Other artists have also paid their own tributes, including Sunderland artist Kathryn Robertson who's created a mural opposite Pop Recs in High Street West.

Kathryn Robertson's artwork of Faye Fantarrow in High Street West

Now, Faye's family have announced her funeral details.

Friends, well wishers and those who knew Faye are invited to attend a service at Sunderland Minster at 10.30am on Thursday, September 21, with a private interment to follow.

People are then invited to refreshments at The Fire Station from 12noon.

It's family flowers only, however, donations if so desired can be made to Greenpeace and Paws For Thought, with a donation box provided at the church.

Faye's sister Abi said: "All those who knew and loved Faye are welcome to join us and pay their respects."

Sunderland rallied round Faye last autumn when she announced her devastating brain tumour diagnosis, just weeks after she'd returned from the Bahamas to record her debut EP entitled AWOL with Dave Stewart.

Despite there being no available treatment for the tumour in the UK, hope lay in a CAR T cell trial at The City of Hope clinical research centre in California and the Sunderland community and beyond pulled together, raising £265,000 of the £450,000 needed for the trial through a JustGiving page.

Although Faye was able to travel to America for initial cell retrieval, her condition worsened in recent months.