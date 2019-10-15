Funeral for 16-year-old Thomas Brookes to take place in Sunderland today
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 09:13 am
Tuesday, 15th October 2019, 09:14 am
The funeral for 16-year-old Thomas Brookes will be held today in Sunderland. Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to the teenager who was found dead at his home in Grangetown last month.
The funeral will take place at Sunderland Crematorium at 10.30am on Tuesday morning. Thomas Brookes died suddenly at the home he shared with mum Helen Wardropper in Westheath Avenue, Grangetown, on Saturday, September 28.
His family are still waiting to find out how and why Thomas died. Paying tribute, Mum Helen said: "He was like a mix between Del Boy and Dennis the Menace. He always liked a joke, he always liked a laugh. He always liked to wind you up."
Two balloon releases have been held by Thomas' friends to remember him in recent weeks.