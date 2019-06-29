Fundraisers raise over £5,000 in memory of Keaton Burton
A crowd funding appeal to pay for the funeral of 19-year-old Keaton Burton has surpassed its target.
Keaton was found dead in woodland in Ryhope on Monday June 24. A JustGiving page was soon set up by Sarah McGuinness to raise £3,500 to help say goodbye to the teenager.
By Saturday June 29, over £5,000 had been donated by more than 200 well-wishers; some of whom did not even know Keaton. Tributes have flooded in on the Echo’s Facebook page.
Ann Simpson said: “Very Sad. Love and prayers to his family. RIP Keaton you beautiful boy.”
Alyson Cluer said: “So sad and tragic. My thoughts and prayers to his family.”
Ian Lumley said: “Rip Keaton son. Good lad gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with all of your family. Good night and God bless son.”
Sandi Collinson said: “So very sad what a lovely young lad. My thoughts are with his family and friends xx.”
Police were called to woods off Toll Bar Road in Ryhope, near to its junction with Leechmere Road, just after 8.20pm on Monday, June 24.
Officers say they do not believe there is any third party involvement in Keaton’s death. Sunderland Coroner’s Court has confirmed the opening inquest is scheduled to take place at Sunderland Civic Centre on Tuesday, July 2, at 9am and will be heard by the city’s assistant coroner Karin Welsh.
Donations can still be made by visiting the JustGiving page.