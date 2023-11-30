Funding boost for Sunderland bereavement charity

Julie Elliott MP presents the cheque to representatives from the charity.

A bereavement charity based in Sunderland, has received a £4,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon.

The 4Louis charity secured the donation after applying for funding via the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative which provides funding for local charities and community groups.

Co-founders Bob and Tracey McGurrell hosted local MP Julie Elliott and representatives from Persimmon to formally receive a cheque for £4,000.

4Louis provides care and support services to recently bereaved parents working with partners in both the public and private sectors.

This donation will be used to fund 133 stillbirth memory boxes with a variety of items to help bereaved parents create lasting memories of their child.

Bob McGurell, Co-Founder and CEO of 4Louis said: "We are all thrilled at 4Louis to receive this fabulous donation which will enable us to support bereaved families at this very moment.”

Julie Elliott, MP for Sunderland Central, commented: “4Louis work tirelessly to support those affected by bereavement and their work has had a profound impact on so many people.

“It is also brilliant to see Persimmon, a local business, supporting charities such as 4Louis and ultimately having a positive impact on local people.”

Ed Alder, Managing Director at Persimmon Durham, said: “It is a privilege to be able to support Bob, Tracy and the wider team at 4Louis and I was grateful to be invited down to their office recently to learn more about their story.

“We hope this donation helps highlight the wonderful and supportive community that 4Louis has created for those affected by pregnancy and baby loss.”