Military policeman Corporal Simon Miller, from Washington, was one of six Red Caps killed when a 400-strong mob descended on a police station in Majar al-Kabir in Iraq in June 2003.

And with the 20th anniversary of his death approaching, his older brother Jon – who followed Simon into the military police – has decided to pay tribute in a way his football-mad sibling would have appreciated of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

£650 target

Simon Miller died in June 2003

He has set up an online fundraising page with the aim of staging a ‘bells and whistles’ football match in his brother’s honour.

Jon, 43, had set a target of £650 – but just three days after launching the appeal, the total has topped £1,650.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message on the page, John says: “I’m fundraising to help mark the 20th anniversary of the death of my younger brother Simon, who was killed in action in Iraq on the 24th June 2003, whilst serving with the British Army in the Royal Military Police.

“My brother and five of his Military Police colleagues were ambushed and brutally murdered in an Iraqi police station, an incident which was high profile at the time, and one that my family have never had closure or justice for Simon, yet have fought tirelessly for it over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Football was his passion’

“Simon was only 21 years old when he died, almost the same amount of time has passed since he was tragically taken from us, and as a family we have never been able to celebrate his life properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As this year marks the 20th anniversary of his death, we want to do something significant to celebrate Simon’s life.

"Football was his passion so I am organising a bells and whistles memorial football match in his honour and memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst some things to support the event have been donated, the event cannot take place without cost, particularly when it comes to facilities, staffing, catering, advertising etc.

"Therefore, in order to make this event as spectacular as it deserves to be, and without compromise, I am reaching out to your good nature and generosity to help fund it and make it a success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad