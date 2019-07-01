Fund-raising Rotary Swimathon is open
Schools, community groups and individuals are being urged to take the plunge for charity this weekend.
Washington Forge Rotary Club is holding its annual fund-raising Swimathon at Washington Leisure Centre on Sunday.
This year’s 'headline charity' is FACT - Fighting All Cancers Together.
The North East fund offers help, support and social opportunities for people with cancer; along with educational and awareness programmes.
Rotary spokesman Bob Twist said the club was taking a slightly different appraoch to its choice of good cause this year.
“This is the fifth year that we have held the Swimathon,” he said.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“Each year, the members choose a different charity to support. Previously, we have concentrated on children’s charities but the lady from Fact came along to our meeting and everyone was very impressed by her presentation about the work they do.”
The organisers will pass 40 per cent of the money raised on to Fact and keep 30 per cent for Rotary charitable causes. Swimmers can pass the remaining 30 per cent on to their own good casues.
“This will be another great family fun day with swimmers of all ages taking part,” said Bob.
“Teams of between four and six swimmers will be allocated a lane for 30 minutes. Just enjoy your swim and complete the number of lengths you feel comfortable with in the knowledge that money is being raised for these very worthwhile causes. “
To download an entry form, visit: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/upimages/clubfiles/1722/WF%20Charity%20Swimathon%20-%20Entry%20Form%202019.pdf