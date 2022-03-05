Based at the old Queen Vic pub on Victoria Road, Rexy’s Reviews the Dino Den opened its doors on Saturday, March 5 for the first time to dinosaur fans.

Adults and children enjoyed taking playing both retro and contemporary dinosaur computer games as well as making dinosaur balloon models and posing for pictures with replica vehicles from Jurassic Park.

Set to a musical backdrop from the classic movie, visitors wandered amongst the array of dinosaur themed products and models, including a moving T-Rex.

Andrew Garthwaite at the opening of his dinosaur shop, Rexy's Reviews the Dino Den in South Shields.

The opening of the Den was the culmination of a life-time ambition for owner Andrew Garthwaite, 37, who hails from Durham.

He said: “It’s a dream come true to see the Den open. The response has been fantastic and I’ve been overwhelmed by the number of visitors we’ve had.

"People have been saying they didn’t realise there were so many different dinosaur products.”

Andrew’s passion for dinosaurs was ignited after watching the first Jurassic Park movie as a child.

Shoppers at the opening of Rexy's Reviews the Dino Den in South Shields.

He said: “I remember watching it as a boy and was mesmerised. It’s something which stayed with me ever since. Dinosaurs are timeless and really capture people’s imagination. I also think the fact these magnificent creatures really existed is part of their appeal.”

The Den certainly seemed to have the desired affect in capturing the imagination of both children and parents.

Jessica Ward, six, said: “It has been really exciting seeing the dinosaurs today and I really enjoyed playing the dinosaur games. I also enjoyed seeing the cars and meeting the friendly dinosaurs.”

Callum, six, and Owen, four, at the new Dino Den in South Shields.

Dad, Simon Ward, 51, added: “I think the Den is a fantastic idea. There’s lots for kids to do and it’s better than I expected.”

With Sega and Nintendo console games from the 1990s, the gaming corner proved to be a real hit with all generations.

Richard Steele, 40, said: “I remember coming here when it was a pub. Seeing all the figures and playing the games really takes you back to your childhood.”

Son, Louise Steele, six, added: “I really enjoyed playing the games. My favourite dinosaur is a T Rex.”

Shoppers at the opening of Rexy's Reviews the Dino Den on Victoria Road in South Shields.

Andrew hopes to expand the Den to include a dinosaur themed cafe “by the summer”.

