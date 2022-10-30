The much loved railway has been transporting children around Roker Park on its five trains since 1946, but it looked to be running out of steam due to rising costs and a lack of volunteers.

The railway is operated by the City of Sunderland Model Engineering Society, but speaking to the Echo last month, society secretary Peter Russell said it looked to be approaching the end of the line due to the ageing demographic of members, who were no longer able to help in person, and spiralling energy costs.

Peter, 75, had said: “The railway costs on average around £2,500 per year to run. In the last two years we’ve made losses of £4,000 and this year it looks to be even more, which is just not sustainable.”

However, the railway’s operation looks to be back on track after an article in the Echo highlighted the precarious plight of the much loved attraction which has seen Peter “inundated with offers of support”.

Peter said: “We’ve had hundreds of pounds of donations from people from all over the place, including two former Sunderland residents who now live in London and Wales who remembered riding the trains as children and didn’t want to see them disappear.

"I was very concerned for our future, but things are looking much more positive now.”

Full steam ahead to a brighter future for Roker Park's miniature railway.

The railway offers free rides but relies on donations as one of its main sources of income – something which had also dwindled as the cost of living crisis started to bite and people “have less money in their pockets”.

However, there has been a “massive upturn” in donations, particularly from families riding the railway while visiting the Festival of Light.

Society member John Maw, 62, said: “There just seems to be more people coming down and willing to donate generously. All I can think of is that people have seen the article in the Echo and realised this is a local attraction they don’t want to seen disappear and want to support it.

"People remember riding the trains as children and generations going back to their grandparents have done the same and have decided we can’t let this go.”

Roker Park's miniature railway now looks to have a brighter future after hundreds of pounds of donations and recruiting new volunteers.

Equally as important as the financial donations has been the recruitment of six new volunteers to help spread the workload of driving the trains, engine and track maintenance and running the society.

One of those is Steve Wright, 59, who said: “I was on holiday in Sorrento in Italy and had just settled down with a glass of wine when I read the article on the Echo’s website and thought I needed to help out.

"I remember going to Roker Park as a kid to ride the trains. My parents did the same and I now bring my grandchildren. It’s been here for several generations and we need to make sure it remains for future generations.

"I’ve really enjoyed it. I initially came down to help with maintenance, but I used to work in finance and so I’m also helping out with the accounts.”

New volunteers Steve Wright (left) and Tom Turner.

Fellow new recruit Tom Turner, 65, added: “I’ve always wanted to be involved in something like this. I’ve an interest in trains and when I saw the article in the Echo I though it was an ideal opportunity to get involved and give something back to the community.

"It’s great to see the smiles on the kids faces when they get off the trains – it has been magic.”

One of the biggest donations has come from Sunderland Rotary Club who’ve donated £250 towards the general upkeep of the railway and £100 to purchase meadow grass turf to improve the surroundings of the track.

After enjoying a ride on the train, club president Peter Dunn, 73, said: “That was a real blast from the past as it is over 60 years ago that I rode on this track as a child. This is a cause we wanted to support as it would be really sad if the railway disappeared for future generations.”

Club secretary Philip Tweddel, 71, said: “I remember riding the railway as a child and I now bring my own grandchildren down. As a club, we like to support these types of community projects and we felt it was important for future generations to be able to continue to enjoy the miniature railway.”

Peter Dunn (left), president of Sunderland Rotary Club, with secretary Phil Tweddel.

With fiances now boosted and the addition of new volunteers, it looks to be full steam ahead to a brighter future.

Peter said: “We can now look forward to the future with confidence and this has been a great weight off my shoulders. Footfall and support has really increased and I can only put that down to the article in the Echo which has brought our situation to people’s attention.”

The railway is still looking for further volunteers and financial support. Anyone who would like to help should email Peter at [email protected] or contact the society via its Facebook page.