The park will play host to the Live at Herrington Series, as well as Kubix Festival and the new Monument Festival. Here’s a round up of the music acts you can enjoy.
1. The Human League, July 12
'80s favourites The Human League kick off a summer of music at Herrington Country Park on Friday, July 12. Since 1978, the band has released nine studio albums, including the multi-platinum-selling DARE, four EPs, over thirty singles, several compilation albums, two US #1 singles and have sold more than 25 million records worldwide. | Submitted
2. The Human League support acts, July 12
The Human League will be supported by a host of retro favourites on the night including Heaven 17 (pictured), Peter Hook & the Light and Altered Images. | submitted
3. Busted, July 13
The hugely-popular Kubix Festival returns to Herrington Country Park on July 13 with headliners Busted. The band are enjoying a return to form with their Greatest Hits 2.0 album. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Sam Ryder, Kubix Festival
Sam Ryder is set to be one of the highlights of Kubix Festival when he brings his high-energy set to Sunderland as a special guest to headliners Busted. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
