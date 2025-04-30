From taking a dip to chippy queues - a round up of life in Sunderland in April 2025

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:06 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 12:21 BST

From taking a dip as the weather warms up to queues round the block for a Good Friday fish lot, there’s been plenty happening in Sunderland in April 2025.

Here’s a round up of city life, as captured by our photographer, Stu Norton.

Early April saw of host of golden daffodils in full bloom at Sunderland's oldest building, St Peter's Church.

1. A host of golden daffodils

Early April saw of host of golden daffodils in full bloom at Sunderland's oldest building, St Peter's Church. | Sunderland Echo

Taking in the sights at Seaburn

2. Taking it all in at Seaburn Beach

Taking in the sights at Seaburn | Sunderland Echo

Hot Rats owner Marty Yule setting up for Record Store Day, which took place on April 12.

3. Shopping local

Hot Rats owner Marty Yule setting up for Record Store Day, which took place on April 12. | Sunderland Echo

SAFC supporters queue to renew season tickets in hope of promotion ahead of the play-offs at The Stadium of Light.

4. Ha'way the Lads

SAFC supporters queue to renew season tickets in hope of promotion ahead of the play-offs at The Stadium of Light. | Sunderland Echo

