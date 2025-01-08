From Régis Le Bridge to Bradley Lowery Bridge - your suggestions for the new River Wear crossing

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s not set to open until this summer - but the new River Wear crossing has already proved a big talking point in Sunderland.

The new River Wear crossing has proved a talking pointThe new River Wear crossing has proved a talking point
The new River Wear crossing has proved a talking point | CREO

A key player in the major Riverside development which is transforming the city, the new footbridge will link game-changing projects on the former Vaux site with Sheepfolds.

Sunderland City Council has announced that community groups will feed into a list of possible names, which will then be put out to a public vote, enabling people from in and around Sunderland to make the final decision on the moniker for the new bridge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows a similar project which saw the public vote for the name Northern Spire, from a shortlist, for the bridge further up the Wear.

Whilst the final shortlist hasn’t been established yet, thousands of you have been coming up with your own name suggestions, from footballing names to honouring Bradley Lowery and monikers inspired by the city’s proud industrial heritage.

Here’s some of them:

Hundreds of you have suggested honouring Bradley Lowery with the new bridge nameHundreds of you have suggested honouring Bradley Lowery with the new bridge name
Hundreds of you have suggested honouring Bradley Lowery with the new bridge name | Sunderland Echo

* Régis Le Bridge

* Bradley Lowery Bridge

* Shipwright’s Way

* Beacon Crossing

* Miners’ Walk

* Wise Man Way

* The Bridge of Light

* Lambton Way

* Vaux Pass

* Vaux Row

* Sir Bob Murray Bridge

The new bridge is set to open this summerThe new bridge is set to open this summer
The new bridge is set to open this summer | CREO

* The Isidor Corridor

* The Pitmans’ Bridge

* Wearside Way

* Swans Way (after Joseph Swan)

* Wear Wharf

* Mackem Walk

* Bridgey McBridgeFace

* Black Cat Crossing

* Montgomery Bridge

* Wearmouth Way

* Walk of Light

* Stadium Way

* Bede’s Bridge

* The Light Bridge

* The Sheepfolds Link

* The Pit Path

Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice