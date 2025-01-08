From Régis Le Bridge to Bradley Lowery Bridge - your suggestions for the new River Wear crossing
A key player in the major Riverside development which is transforming the city, the new footbridge will link game-changing projects on the former Vaux site with Sheepfolds.
Sunderland City Council has announced that community groups will feed into a list of possible names, which will then be put out to a public vote, enabling people from in and around Sunderland to make the final decision on the moniker for the new bridge.
It follows a similar project which saw the public vote for the name Northern Spire, from a shortlist, for the bridge further up the Wear.
Whilst the final shortlist hasn’t been established yet, thousands of you have been coming up with your own name suggestions, from footballing names to honouring Bradley Lowery and monikers inspired by the city’s proud industrial heritage.
Here’s some of them:
* Régis Le Bridge
* Bradley Lowery Bridge
* Shipwright’s Way
* Beacon Crossing
* Miners’ Walk
* Wise Man Way
* The Bridge of Light
* Lambton Way
* Vaux Pass
* Vaux Row
* Sir Bob Murray Bridge
* The Isidor Corridor
* The Pitmans’ Bridge
* Wearside Way
* Swans Way (after Joseph Swan)
* Wear Wharf
* Mackem Walk
* Bridgey McBridgeFace
* Black Cat Crossing
* Montgomery Bridge
* Wearmouth Way
* Walk of Light
* Stadium Way
* Bede’s Bridge
* The Light Bridge
* The Sheepfolds Link
* The Pit Path
