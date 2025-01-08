Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s not set to open until this summer - but the new River Wear crossing has already proved a big talking point in Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new River Wear crossing has proved a talking point | CREO

A key player in the major Riverside development which is transforming the city, the new footbridge will link game-changing projects on the former Vaux site with Sheepfolds.

Sunderland City Council has announced that community groups will feed into a list of possible names, which will then be put out to a public vote, enabling people from in and around Sunderland to make the final decision on the moniker for the new bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a similar project which saw the public vote for the name Northern Spire, from a shortlist, for the bridge further up the Wear.

Whilst the final shortlist hasn’t been established yet, thousands of you have been coming up with your own name suggestions, from footballing names to honouring Bradley Lowery and monikers inspired by the city’s proud industrial heritage.

Here’s some of them:

Hundreds of you have suggested honouring Bradley Lowery with the new bridge name | Sunderland Echo

* Régis Le Bridge

* Bradley Lowery Bridge

* Shipwright’s Way

* Beacon Crossing

* Miners’ Walk

* Wise Man Way

* The Bridge of Light

* Lambton Way

* Vaux Pass

* Vaux Row

* Sir Bob Murray Bridge

The new bridge is set to open this summer | CREO

* The Isidor Corridor

* The Pitmans’ Bridge

* Wearside Way

* Swans Way (after Joseph Swan)

* Wear Wharf

* Mackem Walk

* Bridgey McBridgeFace

* Black Cat Crossing

* Montgomery Bridge

* Wearmouth Way

* Walk of Light

* Stadium Way

* Bede’s Bridge

* The Light Bridge

* The Sheepfolds Link

* The Pit Path