From major city additions to signs of spring: 18 pictures of life in Sunderland in March 2025

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st Mar 2025, 12:55 BST

From enabling works forging ahead on the game-changing Crown Works film studios to a wave of new openings and the first signs of spring, there was plenty happening in Sunderland in March 2025.

Here’s a round up of pictures of city life from this month.

1. Setting the stage

Enabling works forged ahead on the new Crown Works Studios in Pallion in March. Although construction has not yet begun on the game-changing studios, works to prepare the land are taking place on the brownfield land to the east of Northern Spire. Diggers are on site as part of the initial works which need to take place to prepare the land for future investment. The works have been commissioned by Sunderland City Council and is being delivered by Bowmer & Kirkland working alongside Turner & Townsend. | Sunderland Echo

2. New city landmarks

Two new city landmarks were unveiled with Ray Lonsdale's stunning homages to our shipbuilding heritage installed on St Peter's Riverside. | Sunderland Echo

3. Brighter days are ahead

The lift in temperature saw people enjoying a stroll along Seaburn promenade. | Sunderland Echo

4. Bridging the gap

March saw the team working on the New Wear Footbridge, at Riverside Sunderland, laying the last of 91 deck planks, which will form the “floor” of the new crossing. | Sunderland Echo

