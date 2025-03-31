1 . Setting the stage

Enabling works forged ahead on the new Crown Works Studios in Pallion in March. Although construction has not yet begun on the game-changing studios, works to prepare the land are taking place on the brownfield land to the east of Northern Spire. Diggers are on site as part of the initial works which need to take place to prepare the land for future investment. The works have been commissioned by Sunderland City Council and is being delivered by Bowmer & Kirkland working alongside Turner & Townsend. | Sunderland Echo