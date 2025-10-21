3 . The Hallows Trail, Bridges Sunderland

A Hallows Trail will run at The Bridges daily over half term, from Saturday 25 October, inviting families to follow clues, solve puzzles and collect a sweet treat - with a chance to win a Halloween goody bag worth £100. The fun wraps up on Friday 31 October, with free face painting from 11am-3pm, giving children the chance to transform into their favourite Halloween characters, ready for a night of trick or treating! Children are encouraged to dress up to make the most of the fun and capture the moment at the spooky selfie spot, located next to Starbucks, for a magical Halloween photo opportunity. All activities are free. Families are invited to turn up and join in the fun, with trail maps available from participating stores. All completed maps should be returned to Waterstones for a treat and prize entry. | Stock