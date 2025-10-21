From K Pop demon hunters to a creepy zoo: 10 spooktacular events happening in Sunderland this Halloween

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:39 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 13:41 BST

From meeting the K Pop Demon Hunters to getting up close and personal with some creepy critters, there’s plenty happening for Halloween and half term this year.

Here’s a roundup of some of the top events taking place for all ages.

1. Spooktacular fireworks, Barnes Park

Barnes Park will host two fireworks displays on Friday, October 31. Spellbound - 6pm (low-noise, magical & perfect for little ones) Afterglow - 8pm (bigger effects, more flames) Doors open at 4pm for you to enjoy the fun fair rides, fancy dress competition and entertainment stage. Tickets on sale now from the mysunderland website. Photo: ANDOR BUJDOSO

2. Meet your favourite characters

Youngsters visiting The Bridges have the opportunity to meet their favourite characters, Wicked witches Elphaba and Glinda on Monday, 27 October, and K-Pop Demon Hunters on Wednesday, 29 October, as they roam the malls at intervals between 11am-3pm. | Submitted Photo: Submitted

3. The Hallows Trail, Bridges Sunderland

A Hallows Trail will run at The Bridges daily over half term, from Saturday 25 October, inviting families to follow clues, solve puzzles and collect a sweet treat - with a chance to win a Halloween goody bag worth £100. The fun wraps up on Friday 31 October, with free face painting from 11am-3pm, giving children the chance to transform into their favourite Halloween characters, ready for a night of trick or treating! Children are encouraged to dress up to make the most of the fun and capture the moment at the spooky selfie spot, located next to Starbucks, for a magical Halloween photo opportunity. All activities are free. Families are invited to turn up and join in the fun, with trail maps available from participating stores. All completed maps should be returned to Waterstones for a treat and prize entry. | Stock

4. Halloween fun, Dalton Park

There's a host of Halloween fun happening at Dalton Park. Highlights include a haunted bus. On Monday 27th October, between 10am-2pm, visitors are invited to step onboard Arriva’s haunted Halloween bus. Located by the entrance to M&S, visitors can enjoy eerie fun with free entertainment including slime-making workshops, face painting, a spooky treasure hunt and special appearances from ghostbusters. Meanwhile, The Hole in Wand will be offering a Halloween twist this October, offering 9 holes of frightening fun for families. There’ll be spooky surprises plus a special appearance by the scary siren, Peg Powler, on Friday 31 October. Customers who quote ‘Peg Powler’ will receive a free premium upgrade on the day. | Submitted

