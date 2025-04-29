Free exhibition shines a light on Sunderland artists at Keel Square Pavilion
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Large scale portraits of city artists, who either live or have studied here, are already catching the eye of passersby at Keel Square Pavilion.
They were captured by photographer Claire Louise who has spent months documenting the creative process of city artists who work across a range of mediums, from glass and ceramics to designs on skateboards.
Her work has resulted in the free Behind The Art exhibition, which also showcases the work of the artists, with many pieces for sale.
Claire, who is studying BA (Hons) Photography, Video and Digital Imaging with Integrated Foundation Year at University of Sunderland, said: “The exhibition came about as part of university project where, as part of the brief, we started working with different companies.
“I was placed with Michaela Wetherall of Pink-collar Gallery (a pop up gallery that travels to different places around the area).
“I was so glad to have my placement with her, because she is all for working class artists, who are underrepresented.”
Claire began documenting the artists and became fascinated with their process, from making artworks in their sheds and kitchens to artists using the facilities at National Glass Centre.
With conventional galleries often only available to artists who can afford the space, Claire decided to host the Behind The Art exhibition to showcase her subjects’ work.
She secured £1,000 from the Futures Fund at University of Sunderland, as well as donations via a Go Fund Me page to stage the show.
Claire added: “Through this series of works, I am to highlight the talent and resilience of local artists who continue to shape the cultural landscape of our region.
“Each photograph in the exhibition is an intimate portrayal of these artists in their creative spaces, working tirelessly to bring their visions to life.
“These individuals represent a diverse spectrum of backgrounds and experiences, but they share a common thread, which is their dedication to their creative output.
“The exhibition is a tribute to their perseverance, creativity and the vital role they play in the North East’s cultural identity.”
The temporary Keel Square Pavilion is in place until the opening of Culture House this autumn.
As well as hosting one of the UK’s largest LED screens, measuring 20m by 5m, which is displaying a wide range of digital art, the structure has exhibition and events space, which is being used for a host of different projects.
You can catch Behind The Art in the windows at the Keel Square Pavilion this week until May 5, with the inside area open on May 1 from 12pm to 3pm, May 3 from 12pm to 3pm and May 5 from 12pm to 3pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.