Free dance workshops launched at Sunderland's new Sheepfolds Stables studios

Budding dancers are being invited to try their hand at breaking, contemporary dance and more at Sunderland’s new dance studios.

Free dance workshops are being held at the new studio. Photos by J Malvern Photography | J Malvern photography

People of all abilities can take part in the free sessions being held at Southpaw Dance Company’s studio, which is based in one of the largest units at the city’s new Sheepfolds Stables.

From young people discovering movement for the first time to adults looking to develop their skills, Southpaw’s Spring Programme provides free training in Breaking, Contemporary Dance, and Performance-Making.

Through the team’s Amplify sessions, participants will co-create a community-led performance.

The studio is part of the offering at Sheepfolds Stables | J Malvern Photography

Meanwhile, the Origins sessions introduce young dancers (aged 8-16) to Southpaw’s signature blend of Breaking and Contemporary.

In addition, the Ignite programme offers adults, aged 16 and over, the opportunity to train in Southpaw’s movement style, blending hip hop, contemporary and storytelling.

The national dance company has long had a close relationship to Sunderland and has staged a number of lively and thought-provoking performances in the city over the years, from a fiery performance of Faust on the top floor of St Mary’s carpark to a Carousel stage at the Tall Ships Race.

The team’s ethos is ensuring that cost, access, or experience level are never barriers to participation in dance.

As such, travel expenses for local participants can be covered and all workshops are fully accessible to those with additional needs.

Southpaw were one of the first to move into the new £4m Sheepfolds Stables.

The fully-equipped creative space is designed to host performances, rehearsals, and community activities.

There's different workshops covering all age ranges and abilities | J Malvern Photography

The 180m2 studio offers open-plan space, changing rooms, and a mezzanine for additional work areas.

Plans for the future at the studios include adding a digital capacity to create a centre for movement and digital storytelling using motion capture, projection mapping, aerial and virtual reality.

Artistic director Robby Graham said: “Southpaw Company’s Spring Programme is made possible with the support of our key funders.

“As a National Portfolio Organisation of Arts Council England, we are committed to delivering high-quality, accessible dance experiences. Our free workshops are supported by Sport England, ensuring movement and creativity are open to all.

“AMPLIFY is part of Culture House Sunderland’s pre-opening programme, funded by the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, engaging communities in the lead-up to the venue’s autumn 2025 opening.

“With this support, we continue to break barriers and bring bold, community-driven dance to Sunderland and beyond.”

The workshops run for six weeks from the week commencing February 17 and all are invited. You can find out more and book for free at https://southpaw.org.uk/