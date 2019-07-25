Four-year-old boy missing for more than half an hour leads to emergency service search of beach
A boy was missing for more than 30 minutes on a busy beach as families hit the coast during the heatwave.
South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) and Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team were called out to Littlehaven Beach in South Shields after it was reported the four-year-old had disappeared.
A spokesperson for the SSVLB said: “Members proceeded to the beach and made contact with family who had made the call.
“The child had not been seen for 35 minutes.
“With assistance from Sunderland CRT team members began a detailed search of the beach area and shortly afterwards the child was found safe and well on another part of the beach.”
The incident, at 12.50pm yesterday, Wednesday, July 24, comes in the wake of an appeal by Northumbria Police for families to keep a close eye on youngsters after officers dealt with a series of reports about missing children along the same stretch of coastline and south in Sunderland.
All children involved were safely reunited with their loved ones.
The Coastguard team also echoed the appeal after the services was called in to help following the incidents.
The Coastguard has added people should remember to dial 99 and ask for the Coastguard in all coastal emergencies.