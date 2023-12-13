Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former Houghton postie credits the thousands of miles she clocked up on her post round with helping her keep fit to reach her 100th birthday.

Mary Douthwaite celebrated the milestone with her family with a party at Philadelphia Cricket Club, who hosted a domino handicap tournament in her name.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary Douthwaite turned 100 in style with her close-knit family

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She didn't win the handicap - but Domino's pizza sent her a pizza with 100 spelled out in pepperoni and she learnt that day she would become a great, great nana.

Daughter, Patricia Garrigan, said: "We had a fabulous celebration. Loads of cards and good wishes from people. She didn't win the domino handicap, but didn't spoil her day.

"The cherry on the cake was learning she is going to be a great, great nana! She thanks everyone for their kindness and good wishes. She's not one for a fuss, she nevertheless enjoyed her party."

Mary was born on December 9, 1923, in the East End of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of seven children to Richard Blake, a joiner, and Dorothy, a former domestic servant, she was born in Coronation Street and the family went on to live in Close Street.

Her parents also owned a small grocery shop on Coronation Street and some of her earliest memories are of being “bookies runner."

Mary with her card from King Charles and Queen Camilla

She had to alert the shop if there were any patrols out checking for illegal gambling. The bets were kept in the frame of a clippy mat, which her mother always had on the go - this allowed them to roll up the mat, should someone appear too inquisitive.

Mary grew up understanding about betting odds and grew up with a life long love of horse racing - she still likes a flutter and a game of bingo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After war broke out, Mary went on to work in many of Deptford's factories, including The Ropery.

A memories board made by Mary's family

An avid SAFC supporter, she met her future husband Ralph Douthwaite, a miner from South Hetton, at a pub near the old Roker Park where young people would gather before matches.

They moved to Houghton and raised their three children - Patricia, Ralph and Christina.

And in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s, Mary worked part-time at Houghton sorting office, doing the early morning round in West Rainton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She started her round at 4am, with many of the locals knowing her well and making her early morning cuppas, before finishing at 10am and going back to play table tennis with her fellow postal workers.

"She enjoyed winning, especially the men," said Patricia.

Mary during her time working for Royal Mail. She became a cleaner at the sorting office after she stopped working on the postal rounds

Patricia added: "When in her 60s , on a family holiday at Pontin's, she won a table tennis competition, beating many much younger participants and winning first place, to the huge pride and delight, of her two daughters and five grandchildren on holiday with her."

When Mary retired from working as a post woman, she stayed on at the post office as a cleaner, enjoying being able to remain in the social club and to take part in dominoes and dart competitions. She also joined the local bowling club, which again kept her fit.