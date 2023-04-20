News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
5 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
6 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
6 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
8 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
8 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Former Sunderland, Manchester United and England star Wes Brown declared bankrupt

Former Sunderland and England footballer Wes Brown has been declared bankrupt, just a few years after retiring from a sport which helped him earn millions.

By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST

The London Gazette confirms the ex-defender had a bankruptcy petition filed against him by HMRC on February 27 this year. The High Court approved the petition on April 12.

Brown, 43, made his name at Manchester United, where he played for 15 years winning a string of major honours, as well as 23 England caps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was signed by Sunderland manager Steve Bruce in 2011. He made 87 appearances in five seasons at the club, including the 2014 League Cup final at Wembley. SAFC were in the Premier League for the duration of his spell at the club.

Most Popular

Press reports claim he earned £50,000 per week during his United days and over £1million a year during his time at the Stadium of Light.

He later played briefly for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, before ending his playing career at Kerala Blasters of the Indian Super League in the 2017-18 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brown’s current address is given as being in Cheshire. In 2022 it was widely reported that he had separated from his wife Leanne, with whom he has three children.

Read More
The Sunderland fans who don't want their club to be promoted
Wes Brown in action for Sunderland during a victory at Newcastle in December 2014. PA image.Wes Brown in action for Sunderland during a victory at Newcastle in December 2014. PA image.
Wes Brown in action for Sunderland during a victory at Newcastle in December 2014. PA image.

In 2014, while he was a Sunderland player, Leanne revealed the couple had collected tokens to save money on a family trip to Legoland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She tweeted at the time: “We made sure we stopped off at Tesco and bought three boxes of cereal to get the buy-one-get-one-free offer at Legoland, saving £138!”

Related topics:Manchester UnitedEnglandSunderlandSteve BruceHMRCHigh Court