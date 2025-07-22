Former Sunderland detective steps into historic new role

A retired Sunderland CID Detective has embarked on an historic new chapter where he will be maintaining traditions that date back centuries.

John Watts meets Golfers at Ravensworth Masonic Golf Tournament for a breakfast chat | Submitted

John Watts has been formally installed as the 24th Provincial Grand Master of the Freemasons in the Province of Durham, marking a new chapter for one of the oldest Masonic provinces in England.

Mr Watts’ investiture ceremony took place at the FED in Gateshead and was attended by more than 750 members of the Freemasons community from the region and beyond.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: "I’m honoured and humbled to take on this responsibility. I never imagined, when I became a Freemason 41 years ago in my hometown of Consett, that I would one day become the head of Durham Freemasons.

“It’s certainly going to be a challenge. Still, with lots of excitement, and I'm delighted to have so much support."

During his installation address, he added, "Freemasonry is built on the principles of integrity, friendship, respect, and service … and I look forward to continuing that work in every corner of the Province."

The Province of Durham was established in 1734 and boasts a long-standing tradition of service, community engagement, and charitable giving.

John Watts the new face of Freemasons in Durham | Submitted

The institution says Mr Watts' appointment signals a renewed focus on expanding community outreach and maintaining the province’s proud heritage while ensuring its relevance and contribution to modern society.

And that, as its new head, Mr Watts will utilise his experience to lead this legacy with an even stronger sense of duty and commitment.

One of his first visits since his installation was to the annual Ravensworth Masonic Charity Golf Tournament on where he shared breakfast and wished the competitors good luck as they teed off.

John took the opportunity during the morning to talk about his focus and priorities for the coming years, saying: “Freemasonry is, without doubt, a wonderful organisation. In the 308 years since its formal establishment, the core values have remained unchanged, but in many ways, it has evolved and modernised.

“My role is to maintain those traditions, making it an organisation with a high public profile, one where individuals interested in community betterment and self-development are drawn to and want to join.

“I want us to be more visible in the community. As one of the most significant contributors to charitable giving in the region, I aim to increase our annual giving to local good causes year-on-year, so that in five years, we have given more than £1 million and grown our membership of 4,000 by ten or even twenty per cent. All of this because as Durham Freemasons, we are ‘Stronger Together’.”

John retired from the Police as a Detective Inspector in 2011, and he received the Northumbria Police Lifetime Achievement Award.

Subsequently, he attended the annual national police awards ceremony, where he was ‘specially commended’ by the Home Secretary.

In retirement, he remains deeply involved in community service as a volunteer rider for the Northumbria Blood Bikes charity, providing urgent transportation of blood and medical supplies to hospitals across the North East and as a volunteer magistrate.