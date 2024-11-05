A popular local photographer is to host a talk about a recent expedition to the South Atlantic to raise funds for his favourite charity.

Michael Oliver has captured some stunning shots on his South Atlantic trip | Jonas Beyes

Former Sunderland dentist Michael Oliver will give his talk Falkland Islands and South Georgia: A Photographic Journey on the evening of Friday, November 15 (6.30pm for 7pm) at the Beacon of Light, home of the Foundation of Light, for whom Michael is an ambassador.

Michael will also launch a wildlife photographic calendar, with a foreword from Her Royal Highness Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh who is the patron of the Foundation of Light.

Michael spent nearly seven weeks in the South Atlantic, photographing the unique wildlife and stunning landscapes.

He said: “We spent a week in the Falklands, two weeks in South Georgia and just over three weeks in Patagonia.

“It was an incredible trip and my wife Liz and I have some great memories. South Georgia is a land of mountains, snow and incredible wildlife – including penguins, elephant seals and sea lions.

“The area is also home to the grave of British explorer Ernest Shackleton and where he finished his amazing journey after being shipwrecked in Antarctica.

“Many photographers believe that South Georgia and the Falklands are among the best places in the world to take pictures because of the stunning backdrops and the intimacy of the wildlife – you are able to get close-up to rare animals, birds and mammals.

“It’s a special place, one of the most isolated parts of the world.

“A special place” | Michael Oliver

“What struck me about the Falklands, apart from the unforgettable scenery and wildlife, was how proud the islanders were to be British. We travelled around the islands on a small aircraft, and wherever we went their Britishness shone through.”

The evening will last about two and a half hours and Michael’s photographs will be displayed on a special high-definition screen. All proceeds from the evening will go towards the Foundation of Light.

Lesley Spuhler OBE, Chief Executive at the Foundation, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Michael for his unwavering dedication and support. His breathtaking photographs not only capture wildlife and landscapes, but also bring our community together to support the Foundation of Light.

“Michael’s commitment over the years has been instrumental in raising both awareness and funds that directly impact the lives of young people and families in our region. We couldn’t ask for a more enthusiastic ambassador.”

Majestic scenes | Michael Oliver

Michael is a regular visitor to the Arctic and gave a similar talk in aid of the Foundation last year about one particular journey, but has also visited India and Africa to take photographs.

He has another trip to Kenya planned for next year, as well as a further trip to the Arctic and another to South Africa.

His 2025 calendar features photographs from his recent travels in Africa.

“Our Kenyan safari, and spending time with the Masai Mara people was an unbelievable experience and I was very fortunate to see and photograph many of the area’s rare and endangered animals.”

Michael has been a supporter of the Foundation for many years, and completed all of the charity’s cycle challenges, riding hundreds of miles across Europe to help raise hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Tickets for Michael’s talk are available through Eventbrite (£16.96) or you can email Michael at [email protected]. Tickets directly from Michael will cost £15 – you can also Michael’s 2025 from him for £19.

The Foundation of Light is one of the largest and leading sports charities in the UK with an excellent track record of working with children, young people and their families.

Structurally and financially independent of Sunderland Football Club, the Foundation raises more than £4 million every year to deliver life changing and pioneering programmes across the region.