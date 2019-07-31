Former Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce rumoured to appear on Strictly Come Dancing 2019
We’re well used to seeing football manager Sam Allardyce on the television – but we could soon be seeing him on an entirely different kind of show.
The former Sunderland, Newcastle and England boss is rumoured to be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, with the first three contestants due to be exclusively announced on BBC’s The One Show on Wednesday, July 31.
But an on-air blunder on Good Morning Britain by comedian Iain Lee seemingly revealed Big Sam to be one of the first three celebrities taking part in the reality dancing show, along with actress Anneka Rice and Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing
Sam Allardyce is currently Betway’s rank outsider at 33/1 to win the series. Rice is priced at 12/1 with Laing as the bookies’ favourite at 8/1.
Alan Alger, of Betway, said: “The thought of Sam Allardyce gliding across the Strictly dancefloor will have both sports and dancing fans grinning from ear to ear.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“He was one of three names unexpectedly confirmed on Good Morning Britain and we can’t see him waltzing his way to the Glitterball Trophy at 33/1.”
Strictly Come Dancing announced on its social media on Tuesday, July 30, that the first three contestants were to be revealed.
Journalist and presenter Stacey Dooley was crowned the winner of the show’s 2018 series, alongside Kevin Clifton who recently appeared at Sunderland’s Empire Theatre in Rock of Ages.