Former soldier who was told he may never walk again gets his life back with help from University of Sunderland

Jordan Robertson Picture: DAVID WOOD

Medically discharged from the Army, Jordan Robertson sank into a deep depression that left him wanting to take his own life.

But, a decision to apply for a programme at the University of Sunderland has helped turn the 29-year-old dad-of-two’s life around.

He said: “I could hardly walk.

“I was 26st, I was ashamed and didn’t want anyone around me.

“I thought that if I took my own life it would just be easier on everyone.

“Today, I feel lucky to be alive and I know, finally, my life is back on track and things are going well.”

Jordan, from Gateshead, joined the Royal Engineers after leaving college.

He was a keen footballer, but suffered several injuries and was struggling with his knees and hips.

Jordan said: “The knee operations were starting to stack up, three on each leg.

“They also discovered I had osteoarthritis from the waist down.

“Surgeons tried to pin, bolt and screw bones into place, as well as taking chunks of bone to try and reshape my legs, but nothing seemed to work.”

Jordan was told he could face never walking again, going on to spend 10-months in a wheelchair.

He said: “I was medically retired from the Army in December 2015, that was when things really started to go downhill for me.”

At 6ft 5in, Jordan’s weight got out of control and he was diagnosed with depression.

However, in 2018 he started to finally get his life back on track.

He decided he would like to be a primary school teacher and is currently studying Childhood Studies at the university and hopes to go on to teacher training.

His wife, Stephanie, is also studying at the university on the nursing programme.

Medics have also told Jordan that next year, all going to plan, he should be able to walk unaided for the first time in many years.