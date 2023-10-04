News you can trust since 1873
Former SAFC chairman Bob Murray to sign copies of his new book at the Stadium of Light

Former Sunderland AFC chairman Sir Bob Murray is to sign copies of his new autobiography at the SAFC club shop at the stadium he built.
By Tony Gillan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:22 BST
The £20 hardback book, I’d Do It All Again, tells the story of how this son of a miner left school in Consett with only one O-level having spent much time in hospital instead of in the school he hated.

Through hard work he qualified as an accountant before building a bathroom empire and other businesses beside.

Although best known as SAFC chairman, he also created the Foundation of Light, Beacon of Light and Academy of Light as well as the stadium itself.

The book signing session takes place at noon at the Stadium of Light club shop.
The book, published at the expense of Sir Bob himself, documents all of this as well as the highs and lows of his time at the club, personal life, friends and enemies and his thoughts on football today.

The book signing is at noon on Friday, October 13 at the Stadium of Light club shop.

All proceeds from all book sales and associated donations go to Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s official charity, supporting their Heart on Your Sleeve campaign, which aims to bring supporters together to live happier and healthier lives.

I’d Do It All Again will be sold online at www.sirbobmurraybook.com and available to buy in-person from October 12 at the Beacon of Light and SAFC stores, as well as from A Love Supreme.

The Sunderland Echo is to interview Bob Murray next week and will also be printing a book review.

