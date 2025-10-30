Former Royal Marines Commando from Sunderland 'yomping' the length of the country

“As Royal Marines we strive to challenge ourselves and to help others wherever we can,” says a former Marine from Sunderland who is joining fellow bootnecks on a yomp through the country.

The team behind Bootneck Yomp 25 have announced their upcoming charity event taking place between 31 October-8 November.

Ian Gray from Sunderland is joining fellow Bootnecks in the challenge | Submitted

Covering 925 miles throughout the length of the UK, Royal Marines Veterans will ‘yomp’ from John O’Groats to Lands End continuously over 8 days carrying 20lbs each.

The group will be joined by fellow veteran Commandos for local stages and a support crew who will manage the transport, logistics and background administration 24/7.

From the 28-strong team, that hail from as far apart as Tain in Scotland and Penzance in Cornwall (covering the entire length of the yomp), 17 will run on average 30 miles each per day to raise money for charities – Cancer Research UK, Papyrus (prevention of young suicide), Royal Marines Charity, Alzheimer’s Society and Combat Stress - that have supported or affected all of the team in some way.

Former Royal Marines Commando and Sunderland local, Ian Gray, is currently a Crane Operator at the Port of Tyne and is joining the yomp.

He said: “I’m incredibly proud and excited to have been asked to take part in such a massive event. As Royal Marines we strive to challenge ourselves and to help others wherever we can.

“For me, this is a chance to raise a lot of money for some fantastic charities and spend a week in the company of other Veteran ‘bootnecks’, which is something I’ve missed dearly since leaving the Corps.”

The team from Bootneck Yomp 25 | Submitted

Mark Gordon, project director, organised this event for several reasons.

He said: “Firstly, we wanted to raise as much money as possible for the chosen charities. Moreover, for me and every member of the team – whether actively running or as part of the support crew – it’s about service to wider society.

“That does not stop when leaving the Armed Forces. We are demonstrating the value of the Veteran community, their mindset, whilst epitomising the importance of keeping fit and healthy and proactively maintaining one’s physical health and mental wellbeing.

“During the intense training, organisation and planning over the past months, we’ve rediscovered shared bonds and it’s really made a positive difference to us all. As a team where the average age is 49, we’re keen on proving that ‘It’s Still a State of Mind’.”

Details of the route along with maps that can be downloaded are available via the Bootneck Yomp 25 website.

All social media channels (linked on the Bootneck Yomp 25 website) will be updated constantly to confirm locations for anyone wishing to turn up to support the team on their way during this challenge.

Donations can be made via Just Giving or the Bootneck Yomp 25 website where you can also offer sponsorship, support and merchandise can be purchased to raise further funds.