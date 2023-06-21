Julie was 57 when she passed away on Saturday June 3 after an 11 month battle against water and chest infections and sepsis.

Her health was compromised as she suffered from Pfeiffer syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterised by premature fusion of skull bones, and had been blind since the age of 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sister Jacqui had returned to the North East to look after Julie who was due to move into a new bungalow.

Jacqui, 62, said: “Julie was taken into hospital and it was discovered she also had a brain tumour. She developed a range of infections and was in there for 11 months.

“She came out into a care home but developed another infection and eventually died of kidney failure.

“I was holding her hand and with her until the end.

“Julie had a lovely new bungalow to move into and never got to see it. All she wanted to do was come home.”

Julie Wilkinson with husband William.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1996, Julie (then Gray) married William Wilkinson in South Hylton before enjoying an all expenses paid reception at Sunderland’s Business Enterprise Centre, the prize for winning the Echo’s Bride of the Year competition.

Unbeknown to Julie at the time, she’d been entered for the competition by sister, Jacqui.

Jacqui said: “I was living away but when I was back in Sunderland I saw the advert for the competition and entered Julie.

“I remember my mother phoning a few days later saying she’d received a phone call from the Echo and asking me if I’d entered Julie for the competition. She then said Julie had only gone and won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October 2021 the Echo joined Julie and William at Alexandra View Care Centre where they were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

William and Julie Wilkinson with family members (from left) Stuart Gray (Julie's brother) Jacqui (Julie's sister) and brother-in-law John Healey at the couple's 25th wedding anniversary.

Following the party which saw friends and family travel the length and breadth of the country, Julie said: “It was a great party and good to see so many people I hadn’t seen for a while. We won the competition 25 years ago and it was good to see the Echo back again today.”

Julie had a passion for music and was a keen fan of local singers Shirley Mack and Don Richards who she followed on the ‘club circuit’ where she met William at South Hylton Club.

Jacqui added: “Julie was a massive Tina Turner fan and also loved Westlife. She was a massive part of our lives and always faced her health challenges with a good sense of humour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a fun loving person and loved to go out socialising. Julie was also a big Shakin Stevens fan and we are going to be playing his song, Oh Julie, at her funeral.”

Read More Devoted couple celebrate silver wedding, 25 years after winning Sunderland Echo Bride of the Year competition

Julie also leaves behind brother Stuart Gray.