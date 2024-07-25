Football team set up in Bradley Lowery's name hoping to score for a good cause
Lowery’s Lads will take to the pitch this weekend in the 2024 edition of The Bradley Lowery Cup.
Blackhall Colliery Black Cat fan Bradley touched the hearts of the nation with his battle against neuroblastoma, which claimed his life in July 2017. But the six-year-old’s legacy lives on in the countless fundraising he’s inspired.
One of them is the annual cup, which raises thousands of pounds for good causes in Bradley’s name.
This year’s cup takes place at Silksworth Sports Complex on Saturday, July 27, with a 2pm kick off for the North East Skillz kids' game and a 3pm kick off for the Lowery's Lads main game.
It will be followed by an after party at Victoria’s Loft in Low Row from 6pm onwards, which includes food, a raffle and karaoke.
All proceeds from the event will be split between the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Thornbury Care Centre.
One of the organisers, Jack Murray, said: "We've been doing these events since September 2016, when we managed to drag a group of mates together to play a game to raise money for a poorly little lad we'd read about.
“Since then, we've managed to somehow keep the momentum going, raising almost £20,000 in Bradley's name, in a way that we hope continues to honour the incredible legacy he left behind.
“We carry his message of hope and fight into every game we play, with his badge and shirt on our backs. We've chosen local causes each year, as we fully believe in the message of community spirit. We hope the community continues to support us as incredibly as they always have done!"
All are welcome to attend the cup.
Cash donations on the day are always welcome, but if you'd like to donate online you can do so https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/BLC2024
