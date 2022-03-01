Michael Waggott passed away in hospital last week after collapsing during Sunderland AFC’s home match against Burton Albion on Tuesday, February 22.

The game was suspended for around an hour while Michael received treatment from the emergency services. He died two days later on Thursday, February 24.

The tragic news was confirmed in a statement by the club on Tuesday, March 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a touching tribute, SAFC said: “You will forever be red and white. You will be remembered, always.”

Related content: Sunderland AFC pay tribute to supporter Michael Waggott who has sadly died after collapsing during Burton game

Burton Albion also posted a message to its social media channels on Tuesday.

It said: “Burton Albion are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Sunderland AFC fan Michael Waggott, who received treatment during our game at the Stadium of Light.

Tributes have been paid to Sunderland supporter Michael Waggott, who passed away after collapsing at the Stadium of Light.

"We send all our thoughts and condolences to Michael’s family and friends at this sad time. RIP Michael.”

Newcastle United shared their own message of condolence on the club Twitter account, saying: “The thoughts of everyone at NUFC are with Michael’s family and friends at this time.”

Fellow football fans and members of the community across the North East penned their own messages on social media for Michael and his loved ones.

Here are some tributes from our readers:

Lynn Dorans: “So sad thinking of all his family and friends at this sad time. RIP Michael.”

Lynn Green: “So sad, RIP. You’ll always be red and white.”

Janice Sutherland: “RIP Michael sleep with the angel, love Jan and Ronnie, Johnlee and William.”

Ann Stuart-Heath: “So very sad. It was an awful thing to witness, even at a distance. Sleep sweetly Michael, forever red and white.”

Michelle Edge: "Thinking of all Michael’s family at such a sad time, from a Tranmere Rovers fan.”

Michael Nicholson: “Condolences to the family for your sad loss. RIP Michael, red and white forever.”

Browne Aleeson: “He was a lovely man and I had the pleasure to know him as a work colleague. Such a shock and my thoughts go out to his family. Rest in peace Michael.”

Ian Fraser: “RIP my fellow supporter. The next home game, let's sing for Michael.”

Darren Lavery: “Rivalries aside, my sincerce condolences to Michael’s family.”

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.