Football fan allowed to watch Sunderland AFC and England games again after banning order is lifted

Michael Charlton, 37, was granted an early end to the five-year prohibition at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Charlton, of Fairlands West, Roker, applied to have the order lifted 15 months ahead of its expiry date.

His bid was not opposed by Northumbria Police, Deputy District Judge Gary Garland heard.

Stadium of Light.

It was imposed by magistrates in Sunderland in April 2018, under the Football Spectators Act 1989.

The order prevented him going within a designated area of Sunderland’s Stadium of Light ground for four hours before or after a game.

Mr Charlton was also prohibited from attending any stadium in England or Wales on the day of a match involving England or Sunderland.

The dad told the court he had learned his lesson and thanked Judge Garland for granting his application.