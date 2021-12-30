Football club Seaham Red Star FC donate more than £1,000 to soup kitchen

Owner Adam Jenkins and manager Mark Collingwood visiting Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen

Seaham Red Star FC visited Sunderland Community Soup kitchen to help give out food and donate £1,400 to the charity.

The charitable organisation was founded three years ago and has been providing less fortunate people in Sunderland with meals and food supplies, four nights a week every week.

The club pledged to donate £700 to the soup kitchen and and owner Andrew Jenkins matched it raising £1,400 in total, as well as an executive box for a Sunderland football match, to thank staff for their hard work.

The kitchen is 100% self funded and relies on donations to allow it to continue its vital work in the community as they help around 100 people per night.

Founder and project co-ordinator Andrea Bell said: “Covid has been difficult, we had no food coming in because everybody is hanging onto their food.”

“We don’t get grants and we are pretty much self sustained so donations are paramount to us but we have a great service and people see that so we get good support.”

The donation will be the start of a partnership between Seaham Red Star and the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen as the club will be helping out to the best of its ability.

Adam added: “It’s essential that myself and Seaham Red Star as a football club help our community as much as we can. We are now in winter and with freezing temperatures so it’s critical we help people who are homeless who may not survive.”