Follow the herd: Your pictures as families take on Elmer's Great North Parade
The sun has been shining across the North East - and families across the region have been enjoying the bank holiday weekend in the great outdoors!
By Debra Fox
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 16:55
And what better way to spend a day than visiting a trail of colourfully crafted elephants, created in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice. Elmer’s Great North Parade art trail launched across the North East earlier this month, with more than 50 sculptures placed in various locations across Sunderland, South Tyneside, Newcastle and Gateshead. Here are some of the creatures you’ve spotted so far – check out these smiling faces.