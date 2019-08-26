Everyone loves Elmer!

Follow the herd: Your pictures as families take on Elmer's Great North Parade

The sun has been shining across the North East - and families across the region have been enjoying the bank holiday weekend in the great outdoors!

By Debra Fox
Monday, 26 August, 2019, 16:55

And what better way to spend a day than visiting a trail of colourfully crafted elephants, created in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice. Elmer’s Great North Parade art trail launched across the North East earlier this month, with more than 50 sculptures placed in various locations across Sunderland, South Tyneside, Newcastle and Gateshead. Here are some of the creatures you’ve spotted so far – check out these smiling faces.

1. Meeting Elenora the Elephant

Marcus, 8 and Lucy, 7 at the Tyne Tunnel.

Photo: Debra Fox

2. By the seaside

Evie-Elizabeth enjos the sunshine at Roker.

Photo: Debra Fox

3. I look up to you

Niamh Hoare, 2, poses for the camera at The Word, South Shields, before setting off on the trail.

Photo: Debra Fox

4. Summer sunshine

Malcolm, age 2, takes part in the charity art trail.

Photo: Debra Fox

