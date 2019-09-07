Joan Hoggett with one of her great-grandchildren.

The 62-year-old, from Grindon, was pronounced dead at hospital, with the shocking loss of the great-grandmother leaving the community of Fulwell devastated.

It rallied to raise funds to help her family, with a vigil held a fortnight after the tragedy to remember her.

Flowers and tributes have been left to Joan Hoggett outside the One Stop store in Sea Road, Fulwell, on the first anniversary of her death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the messages left at the door of the shop by her family are ones from her children and grandchildren, passing on information about family members and how they are growing up fast and how proud she would be of their achievements.

They also hope she is having a glass of whiskey with other family members lost.

One said: “Nanna, it’s been one year since you were taken from us.

“It still feels like yesterday.

Flowers and notes have been left in the doorway One Stop store, Sea Road, Fulwell, to mark one year since the death of worker Joan Hoggett.

“You deserved to live the most relaxing retirement, you deserved to see your grandchildren grow up.

“I wish I could give you that one last cuddle goodbye and a kiss on the cheek.

“We love you nanna.”

Another grandchild wrote: “Miss you Nanna, glad we had good memories.

Flowers and messages have been left in honour of Joan Hoggett outside the One Stop store in Sea Road, Fulwell, 12 months on from her death.

“I know you are watching.”

Another reads: “Your wings were ready, but my heart was not.

“Love and miss you, thinking of you always.”

One left by a nearby business says: “Remembering you today Joan, may you rest in peace.”

Officers stand guard on Sea Road following the death of Joan Hoggett last September.

Mountain had admitted manslaughter.

A pre-inquest review into Joan’s death is due to take place at Sunderland Coroner’s court on Friday, October 4, at 10am.

A vigil was held for shop worker Joan Hoggett as the Fulwell community came together to remember her.