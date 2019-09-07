Floral tributes left to much-loved Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett to mark anniversary of her death
Messages filled with love and loss have been left among floral tributes to Joan Hoggett at the door of Sunderland shop where she was killed.
Joan Hoggett was working at One Stop shop in Sea Road, Fulwell, on the evening of Wednesday, September 5, last year when she was stabbed to death by Ethan Mountain.
The 62-year-old, from Grindon, was pronounced dead at hospital, with the shocking loss of the great-grandmother leaving the community of Fulwell devastated.
It rallied to raise funds to help her family, with a vigil held a fortnight after the tragedy to remember her.
Among the messages left at the door of the shop by her family are ones from her children and grandchildren, passing on information about family members and how they are growing up fast and how proud she would be of their achievements.
They also hope she is having a glass of whiskey with other family members lost.
One said: “Nanna, it’s been one year since you were taken from us.
“It still feels like yesterday.
“You deserved to live the most relaxing retirement, you deserved to see your grandchildren grow up.
“I wish I could give you that one last cuddle goodbye and a kiss on the cheek.
“We love you nanna.”
Another grandchild wrote: “Miss you Nanna, glad we had good memories.
“I know you are watching.”
Another reads: “Your wings were ready, but my heart was not.
“Love and miss you, thinking of you always.”
One left by a nearby business says: “Remembering you today Joan, may you rest in peace.”
Joan’s family spoke of how they hope those with mental health problems will seek help in the wake of the court case last March, which saw Mountain, then 19, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, detained indefinitely in hospital.
A murder trial at Newcastle Crown Court came to a halt when the Crown Prosecution Service took the decision following evidence given by an expert, that it was likely Mountain was of diminished responsibility during the attack.
Mountain had admitted manslaughter.
A pre-inquest review into Joan’s death is due to take place at Sunderland Coroner’s court on Friday, October 4, at 10am.