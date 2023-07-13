Five-year-old life-saver Logan Allison gets a special reward from firefighters

On Wednesday, July 5, Logan Allison of Washington was out for a walk with his mam Kimberley when she slipped and fell into the River Wear on the Penshaw side of the water.

The mud was too thick for Kimberley to pull herself out and the tide was rising fast. So Logan flagged down passers-by and asked them to call 999 and request the fire service to help his mam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s (TWFRS) Washington Community Fire Station raced to the scene, jumped into the water and quickly reunited Kimberley with her son on the riverbank.

Logan Allison, five, was specially invited to Washington Community Fire Station.

Firefighters were so impressed with Logan’s calm and quick thinking in the face of danger, that they invited him on a tour of their station and a ride in a fire engine.

White Watch have now thanked Logan in person and given him an experience he will never forget.

Firefighter David Kelly said: “We often go into schools and educate young people about the dangers of the water and how you can help someone in danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s not often with people as young as Logan, so it’s really great to know he knew to call us and get out help.

Logan Allison and mam Kimberley with firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service’s at Washington Community Fire Station.

“Giving Logan the opportunity to come into the station is a small token of our gratitude for his calm and quick response that evening – and who knows, maybe we’ve inspired a future firefighter.”

“We would always encourage parents to have a conversation with their children so they know to call 999 in an emergency.”

Logan has also been rewarded for his bravery in the form of two guinea pigs, Steven and Phoebe, as well as a Head Teacher’s Award at school. He also inspired a school wide assembly about how young people can stay safe around the water this summer holiday.

Kimberley Allison with her son Logan, five, who saved her when she slipped into the River Wear. Image, Sunderland Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley said: “I’m so proud of Logan, he was so calm even though it was a stressful situation and really helped me.