Meet the fitness fanatic who has run every day for over 800 consecutive days - and shows no sign of stopping
A South Tyneside fitness fanatic has reached an impressive milestone as he celebrates going on a run for over 800 consecutive days and has no plans of stopping any time soon.
Iain Wilson, from Whiteleas, South Shields, started running on December 1, 2019, and now, over 800 days later, has not missed a day running since.
A member of Washington Running Club, the 49-year-old originally intended to just run every day throughout December 2019, but then decided to keep going, but had no idea he’d still be going now.
After lockdown came into effect in March 2020, Iain used the running as his daily exercise and started to see big mental health benefits while working from home.
He said: “Sometimes it's tough to get myself out but most days I’ve been working from home staring at a computer screen all day so I just want to get out the house and de-stress. Even if it’s just 10-15 minutes around the block I think it’s something everyone should do.
“It has had a massive impact on my mental health. It takes away from the stresses of life and it’s nice to get out and switch off. It really helps me focus and clear my head.”
The distance Iain runs varies every day, sometimes fitting in just one mile and sometimes going for longer distances, but he aims to run about 100 miles per month.
Iain, who works in IT, never intended to run for over 800 days in a row, but has no plans to stop anytime soon and thinks he could even go beyond 1,000 days.
He added: “I think the only thing that would stop me is an injury, but I feel good and fit and I’m ticking over well.”
Iain has been a member of Washington Running Club for the last four years and praised the group for what they offer and the work they do in the community.
As well as organising running events, Washington Running Club also works to support local projects, hosts charity fundraising events and social events including a Santa run, litter picks and summer barbecue.
The Club was established in 2014 and since then has provided vital mental as well as physical health support for members of the community.