Fitness fanatic thanks his police colleagues who saved his life after collapse
Workmates who went to the rescue of a colleague after he collapsed at the door to his office have been recognised by their police force boss.
Durham Constabulary archivist Dave Nelson was found minutes from death at Durham Constabulary’s warehouse on the Whitehouse Industrial Estate in Peterlee after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
His workmate Sarah Glendinning raised the alarm and firstaider Dave Horrocks, who works in scientific support, was called for.
As soon as he saw Dave on the floor he called for the defibrillator and Sarah rushed to fetch it.
With the ambulance on its way, both performed CPR before Dave used the kit to administer a life-saving shock.
Their actions have now been recognised when they were presented with Resuscitation Certificates from the Royal Humane Society by Deputy Chief Constable Dave Orford.
Keen runner Dave Nelson had been for a five-mile run before work and then tackled a further two-and-a-half miles at lunch shortly before he fell ill, with no warning about what was going to happen.
Doctors have told him that there is nothing he could have done differently to prevent it.
Dave Nelson said: “You think it will never happen to you and everyone has this idea that it will only happen to overweight, unfit and unhealthy people but this is just not the case.”
“Dave and Sarah know of the depth of my gratitude for what they did for me and although the nurse said I have used up all my luck they are at the top of my lottery win list,” he added.