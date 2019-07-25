Fishing boat rescued by Sunderland RNLI after power failure miles off coast
A fishing vessel was towed back to short after it suffered a power failure more than two miles off the North East coast.
Sunderland RNLI team were alerted to the call out by the Coastguard after the service received information about the boat’s position and situation, with the volunteers’ boat going to the aid of the crew.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “The busy start to the summer holiday season continued today for our volunteers when they were paged by UK Coastguard at lunch time.
“Our RNLI Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched to the aid of a fishing vessel which had suffered power failure approximately two miles off Seaham.
“The crew located the boat and took her under tow back to the safety of Seaham Harbour before returning to station over two hours later.”
The call out came just before 12.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, July 24.