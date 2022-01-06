First look as Vera set to return to screens this weekend

Award winning actress, Brenda Blethyn dons her infamous mac and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

The latest episode ‘Tyger Tyger’, due to be broadcast at 8pm on January 9, sees security foreman Gary Mallon fatally wounded during a robbery at a Blyth container.

Vera begins to suspect an inside job but the investigation takes an unexpected turn when Gary’s ex-wife contacts police with the news that their 13-year-old son is missing.

In order to rescue the missing boy, Vera first needs to work out who was behind the robbery.

1. Vera Series 11 of ITV's 'Vera' is set to return to screens on Sunday, January 9. Photo: HELEN WILLIAMS/ITV Photo Sales

2. Vera Brenda Blethyn returns as the popular detective. Photo: HELEN WILLIAMS/ITV Photo Sales

3. Vera Series 11 of 'Vera' returns with an episode titled "Tyger Tyger", set around an incident in Blyth. Photo: HELEN WILLIAMS/ITV Photo Sales

4. Vera Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope with co-star Kenny Doughty, who plays DS Aiden Healy. Photo: HELEN WILLIAMS/ITV Photo Sales