First dolphins - now it is the turn of a seal to delight Sunderland seaside visitors
The dolphins delighting Sunderland seaside visitors are not having it all their own way.
For it was the turn of a seal to entertain crowds on the sea front at the weekend.
Ironically, Echo reader Victoria Bramley, who kindly sent us these pictures, had popped down to Roker Pier in the hope of spotting the dolphins with sons Lucas Bramley, five, and Josh Bramley, two.
Mrs Bramley, who turns 28 on Tuesday, said: “We’d seen the dolphins earlier in the week and wanted to see them again because my eldest wasn’t there with us at the time.
“There were no dolphins this time although Lucas wasn’t complaining when he spotted the seal coming up the steps.”
The family’s cries soon attracted about 15 onlookers.
Mrs Bramley, who lives with her family in Southwick and is a business engagement team leader with a Newcastle training company, added: “We stayed for about 10 minutes and it started to lie down and sunbath. In fact, it got more confident as time went on and started to show off when it was turning over.”
While seal are regular visitors to Sunderland’s shores, Roker in particular has enjoyed a spate of dolphin sightings so far this summer.
Gareth Hern, who works for the Marine Management Organisation, in Newcastle, said: “As we get warmer weather it’s quite common for dolphins, porpoises and whales to visit English shores.”
Thanks to all our readers for sending us your videos and pictures of marine life visiting our shores. Please keep them coming to echo.news@northeast-press.co.uk or via our Sunderland Echo Facebook page.