Fireworks, parades, a dedicated fan village, and live music are all in the mix as final plans have been announced to turn the city into a carnival of sport as the 50 day countdown begins for the arrival of the Women's Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England’s Red Roses take on the USA at the Stadium of Light on the evening of Friday August 22 in what promises to be a thrilling opener to the biggest Women's Rugby World Cup tournament in history.

The 50 day countdown is on to the Women's Rugby World Cup arriving in Sunderland. | Sunderland City Council

Sunderland City Council is hoping to create a carnival atmosphere in the city in the build up to the big game with more than 150 colourful flags and banners adding to the party atmosphere in the city centre as well as live music, a fan parade to the stadium, and fireworks post match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The build up to the spectacular opening weekend celebrations get underway at 4pm on Thursday August 21 with the opening of the Fan Village in Keel Square in the heart of the city centre a short walk from the Stadium of Light, featuring a line up of female led musicians through until 10pm that night.

There will also be additional seating and a bar at nearby Keel Edge along with a rugby themed immersive and interactive light installation.

On match day itself, the Fan Village is open from 9am, offering food, drink, and rugby-themed activities including pass speed and accuracy challenges, jump height tests, and a reaction wall, making it the perfect hub for fans to gather before and after the big match.

Visitors to the Fan Village can also look forward to live music throughout the day with tribute performances from Rock DJ, Mac Busted, Re-Take That and Royal Rhapsody, as well as interactive walkabout characters, ahead of a fan parade leading fans to the stadium for the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the big match, the day will end with a spectacular firework display over the River Wear.

Councillor Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "It's incredibly exciting to be just 50 days away from the opening match of the Women's Rugby World Cup in Sunderland, especially now that we're starting to see visible signs like the lamp post banners springing up around the city centre.

"This is the biggest ever Women's Rugby World Cup tournament and it's a proud moment for our city to be hosting the opener for such a prestigious event.

"It's also a brilliant opportunity to showcase Sunderland on the international stage and one which is set to provide an estimated £20m economic boost to the region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carnival atmosphere is set to continue across the weekend as on Saturday August 23, Sunniside Market relocates to Keel Square for a day-long festival of local talent and creativity.

With music, entertainment and family-friendly activities there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Councillor Beth Jones Sunderland City Council's Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism, added: "The opening weekend of the tournament is going to be really exciting and we're looking forward to creating a real party atmosphere in the city.

"It's an event which has something for everyone, whether you're coming along to the opening match, soaking up the live music and pre-match atmosphere in the Fan Village, watching the fireworks after the match or planning to come and enjoy some of the fantastic family-friendly free entertainment on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And with tickets selling like hotcakes and prices starting at just £10 for adults and £5 for children, it’s also a fantastic opportunity to see world-class rugby here in Sunderland. So I'd urge anyone who hasn't already got a ticket for the opening match to get one while they're still available."

England's Red Roses are favourites to win the tournament after last winning the World Cup in 2014 when South Shields born University of Sunderland graduate Katy Daley McLean captained the team.

You can find out more about the tournament and how to purchase tickets on the Council’s website.