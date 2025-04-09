Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Roker Hotel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Firefighters were called out to tackle an early morning blaze in the restaurant of the Roker Hotel.

Fire crews were deployed to the seafront hotel after Tyne & Wear Fire and Rescue (TWFRS) Service was alerted to the blaze by members of the public.

A TWFRS spokesperson said: “We can confirm that in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 8), multiple appliances were deployed to a business address in Sunderland.

“An emergency call was received by our control room team at 12.15 am and six crews were dispatched to the four-storey hospitality venue in Roker.

“The main locality of the fire was in the restaurant area of the facility. All persons were accounted for during the incident. Our blue light colleagues at Northumbria Police and North East Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“Our Fire Investigation officer is working alongside the police to investigate the source of the fire. The crews left the location in Roker at 1.09 am, once the fire was safely extinguished.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson added: “At 12.30am yesterday (Tuesday) we were informed by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service of a fire at a hotel on Roker Terrace in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was later extinguished.

“No-one was reported to have been injured in the incident.

“Officers have carried out enquiries into the fire alongside fire service colleagues and do not believe it to be suspicious.”