Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being alerted to the fire at Lee House at 6.43pm this evening (June 28), County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service deployed four appliances to the scene.

Pictures from the incident show smoke billowing from the tower block while black scorch marks can be seen around the windows.

The building is described by a Fire Service spokeswoman as “derelict” and there are currently no reported casualties.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the seven storey building. Photograph: Donna-Lou Rehtwol

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters are still at the scene and we are awaiting further information.