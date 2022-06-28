Loading...

Firefighters tackle blaze in seven storey building

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a seven storey building in Peterlee.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 8:34 pm

After being alerted to the fire at Lee House at 6.43pm this evening (June 28), County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service deployed four appliances to the scene.

Pictures from the incident show smoke billowing from the tower block while black scorch marks can be seen around the windows.

The building is described by a Fire Service spokeswoman as “derelict” and there are currently no reported casualties.

Smoke can be seen billowing from the seven storey building. Photograph: Donna-Lou Rehtwol

Firefighters are still at the scene and we are awaiting further information.

Scorch marks on the building. Photograph: Donna-Lou Rehtwol
