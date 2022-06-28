After being alerted to the fire at Lee House at 6.43pm this evening (June 28), County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service deployed four appliances to the scene.
Pictures from the incident show smoke billowing from the tower block while black scorch marks can be seen around the windows.
The building is described by a Fire Service spokeswoman as “derelict” and there are currently no reported casualties.
Firefighters are still at the scene and we are awaiting further information.