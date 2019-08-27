Firefighters rescue dog trapped in Sunderland railings
Firefighters were called out to rescue a dog whose head had become trapped in railings.
By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019, 09:48
One crew from Sunderland's Marley Park Community Fire Station used spreader equipment to widen the railings and ease the pet out.
They were alerted to nearby Old Mill Road, in the Marley Potts area of the city, at 4.25am on Tuesday morning and needed 10 minutes to free the uninjured dog.
Further details about the incident have still to be revealed.