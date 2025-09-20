Fire fighters at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have welcomed the donation of a Metro train to enable them to carryout training for real life scenarios if an incident was ever to develop on the region’s Metro line.

To add to the realism, the TWFRS are also installing a concrete platform, tunnel, and an imitation ticket machine at their Washington based training centre.

The Metro train arrives at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service's training centre in Washington. | TEFRS

The training team can now create multiple rescue exercises, on and off the train, and simulate fires through cosmetic smoke and fire.

The train was provided by Nexus, who oversee the transport network in Tyne and Wear, as they introduce their new fleet of Metro trains.

TWFRS area manager Ken Corbett said: “We would like to pay our gratitude to Nexus for their kind donation. The Metro carriage will provide an essential resource for our fire and rescue teams, who tirelessly train all year round in recreated real-life environments that help to fashion scenarios for firefighters to gain first-hand training.

“This will also benefit the residents of Tyne and Wear, as they will be safe in the knowledge that firefighters, helping to keep them and their families safe from harm, have access to some of the best state of the art training facilities available in the region.”

The train arriving at the TWFRS training centre in Washington. | Nexus

Cathy Massarella, Managing Director of Nexus, added: “We’re delighted to see this decommissioned Metro train going to support such important training.

“When the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service got in contact with us about acquiring one of the used carriages we had no hesitation in saying yes.

“This train will now play a vital role in supporting firefighter training across a range of different scenarios. It will undoubtedly prove really useful for them in recreating some of the scenarios they may have to deal with one day.

“The old Metro fleet has served our region well for more than 45 years but it’s now making way for the new generation of Metro trains.

“We’ve already donated the very first Metro prototype to the Stephenson Museum in North Tyneside, and we now have one going to very good use at the fire and rescue service HQ in Washington.

“We can’t wait to see the firefighters using the old train for their training programme.”

The new fleet of Metro trains is being provided by the Swiss company Stadler.

Managing director Paul Patrick said: “We are really pleased that one of the old Metro trains will continue to be of practical use: enhancing the training experience for Fire and Rescue Service personnel, supporting their life-saving work and providing an invaluable service to the community”.