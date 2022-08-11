Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called yesterday afternoon, (Wednesday, August 10) to an allotment fire in Easington Lane which had put nearby properties at risk.

More than 20 firefighters battled the blaze for a number of hours before it was eventually brought under control and extinguished.

Later on Wednesday evening, the crew were called to a house fire in Doxford park just before 6pm where appliances from Sunderland Central, Washington and South Shields attended.

The fire service were called to 60 fires on Wednesday.

Another wildfire also broke out in Witherwack just after 9pm where 20 hay bales had set alight and spread to nearby fields.

A total of 60 fires, including 16 grass fires, were attended by TWFRS yesterday which chiefs at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have said was busier than Bonfire night.

Other call outs included a wildfire at fields in Ryton just after 3pm which had spread over 3.5km.

Six fire appliances, a fire boat and 28 firefighters battled the blaze and two appliances remain on the scene this afternoon to pat down the remaining embers.

The service has issued a warning to members of the public about responsible behaviour in the dry and hot conditions across the region.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath said: “Although temperatures are not expected to reach the levels that we saw last month, the hot weather comes at a time where things are already tinder dry. This presents a serious increase in the chances of fire and rapid fire spread.

“Last night we saw a huge surge in calls and attended incidents where relatively small fires had been exacerbated by the heat and led to a much more challenging response. We want to ask the public to work with us and behave responsibly during the hot weather."

The chief advises the public to take rubbish away with you, particularly glass bottles or objects which can concentrate sunlight and spark fires.

Five appliances were called to an allotment fire in Easington Lane.

He added: “Ultimately, the increased risk as a result of the tinder dry conditions, coupled with deliberate fires in bins and public areas, adds a level of risk that is avoidable. With the continued support of local communities, we can keep everyone safe and may just save someone’s property.

“We also want to issue a timely reminder to behave responsibly around the water and make sure you are aware of some of the dangers that may be hidden beneath the surface.”

The fire service received a day’s worth of calls in just three hours.

A wildfire spread in Witherwack.