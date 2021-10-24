Fire brigade warning after Sunderland kitchen blaze

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have warned about the dangers of leaving on appliances after tackling a kitchen blaze in Washington.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 24th October 2021, 12:01 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th October 2021, 12:01 pm

On Wednesday, October 20, at 2.34pm, firefighters were called to a kitchen fire at a house in the Usworth area after being alerted by neighbours who noticed smoke while the occupants of a property were out.

Crews from Washington, Hebburn and Swalwell were deployed and firefighters were quickly able to extinguish the flames.

Fire damage following a kitchen blaze at a property in Usworth.

A statement by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “Thankfully nobody was injured thanks to the rapid response of our firefighters.

“However, this is a timely reminder to make sure your smoke alarms work and all appliances are turned off when you leave your home.”

Residents were also urged to check the Fire Services website at www.twfire.gov.uk where there is guidance on fire alarms, checking appliances, fire prevention and how to escape a fire in the home.

